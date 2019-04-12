News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: The Scorch Sisters' Bad Dreams

04-12-2019
The Scorch Sisters

LA based all-female blues trio The Scorch Sisters singer and keyboardist Alicia Morgan tells us about their song "Bad Dreams". Here is the story:

As a member of the female blues band The Scorch Sisters, this is a song I brought to the band. At the time I wrote it, I was doing a project with Kevin Murphy of Rufus. I had arrived in Los Angeles a year before, having left behind a long-term relationship and a band in Florida, both of which had been going nowhere for some time. So I dropped the ultimatum - I wanted a future with my boyfriend or I was moving on. The boyfriend, of course, said that he "didn't want to hold me back" and didn't want to leave Florida, so I sold everything I owned and my best friend and I moved out to LA sight-unseen.

I loved LA. There was so much creativity and music there, and I was already starting to find out who I was as a musician, playing with other people, writing songs. And after three months, the boyfriend called me and begged me to come back and we could get engaged. But by that time, I was so happy doing what I loved that I was not coming back to Florida, and he was not going to move out to LA, so that was that. Six months after that, I found out that he had gotten married to someone else - a girl who had been kind of stalking him the whole time we were together.

Well, that pretty much crushed me. But I was working on a recording project, doing my own music, and the loss of the relationship gave me plenty to write about. I learned was that there had been warning signs for a long time that I had ignored in my determination to keep us together. I thought if only I changed myself enough that we could live "happily ever after." What I didn't see was that he just didn't care enough to make the effort. Once I had gotten a headache so bad that I needed to be hospitalized, but all he cared about was that the band would be out of work for a week, and wanted me to go to the hospital when I could check out every night and play, and then check back in after the gig. The really sad thing is that I went along with it. I wanted to be loyal and 'take one for the team'. Later on, I realized that that loyalty was completely misplaced.

I wrote "Bad Dream" because of the signs that were there all along that I ignored, but nevertheless there were the subconscious messages, trying to get my attention. Even though we didn't have the 'bad breakup' and got along fine while we were together, the truth was that he would not bother to throw me a life preserver if I was drowning.

Kevin Murphy and I made the original track as a funky sort of 12/8 clavinet groove, but when I brought it to the Scorch Sisters I felt that a deep Texas blues shuffle with burning guitar and B3 would be more in line with the meaning of the song.

The good news is that I thank my lucky stars that the ex-boyfriend didn't marry me, because I would have spent a miserable lifetime trying to live up to someone else's expectations. The girl he married did me the greatest favor of my life in swooping in and scooping him up. I met and married an amazing guy who adores me exactly as I am. I learned to listen to my intuition, and that's what inspired "Bad Dream".

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the group right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: The Scorch Sisters' Bad Dreams

More The Scorch Sisters News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion- Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Has Emergency Surgery- Foreigner's Lou Gramm Guests On New Alan Parsons Song- more

AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio- Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack's Attack Update From Sharon- Judas Priest To Play Rarities For North America- Sammy Hagar- more

Ozzy Osbourne's Tour Postponing Injury Details Revealed- Of Mice & Men Cancel Shows Over Urgent Medical Situation- Dio Returns Hologram Tour Announced- Sammy Hagar- more

Rod Stewart And Jeff Beck Announce Reunion Show- Fleetwood Mac Postpone Dates Due To Stevie Nicks Illness- Staind Reuniting This Fall For Select Live Shows- Mick Jagger- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Ex-Manager Betting On Izzy Stradlin Reunion

Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Has Emergency Surgery

Black Sabbath To Be Honored At Grammy Salute To Music Legends

Foreigner's Lou Gramm Guests On New Alan Parsons Song

Pink Floyd Announce Limited Edition Colored Disc Reissue

Queen and Adam Lambert announce New Zealand shows

Toto Including Unrelease Material In 'All In' Box Set

Europe Release 'Turn To Dust' Video

Neil Young Making New Album With Crazy Horse

Singled Out: The Scorch Sisters' Bad Dreams

AC/DC 'Doing Something' In The Recording Studio

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack's Attack Update From Sharon

Judas Priest To Play Rarities For North America

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Rock Van Halen Classic

Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop Releases Solo Video

Rush Announce 4LP Time Machine 2011 Package

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

Matt Nathanson Week Retro-Review: Live in Chicago 2011

Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness: Fear, Faith and Reflection

Panic! at the Disco: Writing Rock's Next Chapter

KISS Live In Illinois On End Of The Road Tour

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.