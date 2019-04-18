News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Shadow & The Thrill's 'Misery

04-18-2019
Shadow and The Thrill

Blues rockers Shadow & The Thrill recently released their debut single "Misery" and to celebrate we asked Tony Cardenas-Montana (has played with Slash, Great White, and more) to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Someone close to me had introduced me to a blues artist, R.L. Burnside, and I was instantly inspired. "Misery" began as an acoustic blues exploration, and the rhythm and groove of it was surprising to me, as it wrote itself, basically. I opened my mouth while playing and the words just came out, as a stream of consciousness kind of thing. The acoustic "dirge" was my take on a New Orleans "second line" or jazz funeral procession that takes place in the streets.

The word "misery" in this song has a few different meanings. It served as a name for a person, that I had to interface with, and this person was the personification of a feeling of dread in my life at the time. The word "misery" also serves as a metaphor for a psychological condition, and the chorus refrain sung by the girls, is that suicidal fantasy - shooting oneself, throwing oneself out a window to end psychological pain, as it were.
The acoustic version was actually written on an electric, which still had a very authentic blues vibe, and was recorded on acoustic guitars and resonator. My good friend, Al "Bax" Baca, said to try the same figure and rhythm as a heavy electric blues groove. The result felt like a very unique sounding stomping rock groove. Brentt Arcement took that to another level with a slinky, and powerful drum figure, and the rest fell into place.

Robin Barnes, a New Orleans local singer, lent her voice for the chorus refrains. The guitar solo is a one-take shot.

We had to borrow the resonator on the track from Shane Theroit from "Live at Daryl's House". I played the harmonica, and the vocal was recorded with an RCA 77 from the 1940's.

