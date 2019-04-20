Halcyon Way Release 'The Church Of Me' Video

Halcyon Way have released a music video for their track "The Church Of Me". The comes from their brand new album "Bloody But Unbowed".

Guitarist Jon Bodan had this to say about the clp, "We are really hyped to get this video out there into the interwebs - when I came up with the idea for this song a couple of years ago, I immediately had a vision for a video with the sketchy tent revival preacher, and I really think our director Chance nailed what we were going for.

"This was the 2nd song I worked on for Bloody But Unbowed and it's really a cool feeling that we were able to work together to make that vision real. We hope everyone enjoys!". Watch it here





