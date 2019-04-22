Gatherers Streaming New Song 'Sick, Sad Heart' Gatherers are streaming their brand new single entitled "Sick, Sad Heart," the track follows the release of their 2018 album "We Are Alive Beyond Repair."



Singer Rich Weinberger had this to say "We wanted it to be moody but mechanical; melodically pretty but gross in tonality. This one lives in a completely different world from the songs on 'We Are Alive Beyond Repair'," shares vocalist . "Rob primarily plays baritone guitar and an OP-1, creating this ugly identity for the song. The drums sound huge and dynamic with Adam's performance alongside our new bassist Zach Crockett. They pushed the song to move in ways completely different from our previous material.



"Musically, we were in part inspired by Radiohead's "Climbing Up The Walls" and the album Full Collapse by Thursday. The lyrics were written from a visual place as always. Although there's no singular subject at hand, for me the song conjured up themes and visuals of inheritance, evil, sexuality, paranoia and masochism. To me, this song is the kind of dream where your teeth start falling out. It's this constant ringing stuck behind your eyes every minute of the hour. It exists under the skin, tempting you to cut it out. The song looks like the contrast of blood against the porcelain in your sink." Listen to the song here.

