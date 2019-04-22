The Dream Syndicate Reveal 'The Way In' The Dream Syndicate have released a lyric video for their new song "The Way In". The new visual promo clip was filmed on the vibrant streets of Madeira, Portugal and the song comes from their forthcoming album "These Times", which is set to be released on May 3rd. Frontman Steve Wynn had this to say about the new track, "It's the leadoff track, kind of a Rosetta Stone, decoder ring, instruction manual to light the way. "It's all about clearing the decks, dusting off, fastening the spacesuit and bracing yourself for what might come next. It sounds like something we might have heard on the radio in 1981 when we were forming the band thinking, 'Maybe we ought to sound like that.'" Watch the video here.

