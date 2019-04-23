Singled Out: Across The Board's Wild Ones

Across The Board recently released their latest album "Wild Ones" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the record's title song. Here is the story:

The album was written during the summer of 2018 and "Wild Ones" was the very first song we finished, and it was immediately apparent. Musically, the single is a fierce rock song with a driving electric guitar riff that introduces the listener to our signature guitar-heavy layered rock sound with multiple harmonies and an exciting contemporary rock beat.

The song's lyric presents the main character of our story-- "the wolf"-a recurring theme throughout the album. We wanted to explore the idea of the pack mentality versus the need to be independent. We are, like the wolf, uniquely tied to the circadian rhythm of the planet-and although we have to be able to stand on our own two feet and be autonomous, we all still need to have a pack behind us - to battle for us, to lift us up, or as a soft place to fall.

"Wild Ones" speaks to the instinct we have to follow our biological directive on the planet, but the gift of awareness of ourselves as individual unique beings that also allows us to take a break from instinct, to step out of that connection with the planet and enjoy it-to dance, to play under the moon!

