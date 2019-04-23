News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Across The Board's Wild Ones

04-23-2019
Across The Board

Across The Board recently released their latest album "Wild Ones" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the record's title song. Here is the story:

The album was written during the summer of 2018 and "Wild Ones" was the very first song we finished, and it was immediately apparent. Musically, the single is a fierce rock song with a driving electric guitar riff that introduces the listener to our signature guitar-heavy layered rock sound with multiple harmonies and an exciting contemporary rock beat.

The song's lyric presents the main character of our story-- "the wolf"-a recurring theme throughout the album. We wanted to explore the idea of the pack mentality versus the need to be independent. We are, like the wolf, uniquely tied to the circadian rhythm of the planet-and although we have to be able to stand on our own two feet and be autonomous, we all still need to have a pack behind us - to battle for us, to lift us up, or as a soft place to fall.

"Wild Ones" speaks to the instinct we have to follow our biological directive on the planet, but the gift of awareness of ourselves as individual unique beings that also allows us to take a break from instinct, to step out of that connection with the planet and enjoy it-to dance, to play under the moon!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Across The Board's Wild Ones

Singled Out: Across The Board's It Shouldn't Be This Hard

Singled Out: Across The Board's Sonic Boom

More Across The Board News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows- Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup- Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album- more

Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy- Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Toni Iommi Find 500 Riffs- Slash Shares Excitement About AC/DC's Return- Paul Stanley Realized KISS Had Expiration Date- more

Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Snort Ants Says Lee- Roger Waters Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason- Pixies Releasing Limited Edition Of Now Platinum 'Doolittle'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup

Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Marks S&M Anniversary With Tribute

Duff McKagan Announces European Tour

Creed Frontman Scott Stapp Reveals New Album Details

The Flaming Lips and The Claypool Lennon Delirium Summer Tour

Linda Perry & Friends: A Night at the Grammy Museum Announced

Stars Playing 'Set Yourself On Fire' In Full On Upcoming Tour

Singled Out: Across The Board's Wild Ones

Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy

Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Launches New Podcast Episode

Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Fall Tour

Social Distortion And Flogging Molly Teaming For Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.