Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Releases New Music Video

04-26-2019
Dizzy Reed

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed is streaming a video for the title track to his 2018 album, "Rock 'N Roll Ain't Easy." The clip sees the rocker joined by members of his side project, Hookers & Blow, which he formed with Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi in 2003.

"The video was directed by my pal Scotty Slam (and Billy Baker)," says Reed, "and was fun and relatively easy to make, almost counteracting the title of the song - but not really. Enjoy!"

Reed's solo debut was released in February of last year; the set features players from some of the world's biggest rock bands including fellow Guns N' Roses members Richard Fortus and Frank Ferrer, former GNR players Tommy Stinson and Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick, Mike Dupke and Mike Duda of W.A.S.P., Psychedelic Furs saxophonist Mars Williams and many more.

Reed is the longest-serving member of GNR after singer Axl Rose; he joined the band as a touring musician in 1990 and has remained in the lineup ever since. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


