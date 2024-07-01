Guns N' Roses Star Shares Solo Single

Longtime Guns N' Roses keyboard player Dizzy Reed has released a brand new solo single entitled "D.I.B.", along with a lyric video for the track that will feature on his forthcoming album.
Reed shared, "It's part of a full album that will be released in late August. I'm excited for all of you to hear the new material. Turn it up loud. Loud is always better."
Dizzy is joined on the track by his Hookers and Blow bandmate Alex Grossi (Quiet Riot), who had this to say, "Honored to have been able to contribute guitars to my brother Dizzy Reed's new record coming out in August."
