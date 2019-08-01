Singled Out: Narnia's A Crack In The Sky

Narnia will be releasing their new album "From Darkness To Light" this week (Aug 2nd) and to celebrate we asked vocalist Christian Liljegren to tell us about the first single/video "A Crack In The Sky". Here is the story:

When I got the demo from on this song from our guitarist CJ Grimmark. I was totally blown away when I heard it and I saw it from my inner eyes how this song will light the fire in the audience when we play it live. For me personally it is one of the best songs we have ever written.

To get the story complete. I have had one of the worst years ever in 2017-2018 as I have been working too hard and went into the wall so hard that I thought I have done my last performance ever last summer of 2018.

When I got this song, I felt the drama and I felt the fire and energy and it explodes in a way I haven´t felt back to a time when I formed my first bands.

This song have it all. Both the music that is huge, powerful and bombastic sound with a virtuoso guitar solo but still with a melody and a chorus that goes straight to the heart. When I then got the lyrics from CJ I was amazed. It also shows a futuristic happening that there´s a crack in the sky that will happen one day where we all will be totally changed. In this case by Jesus Christ who promised us according to the bible in Acts chapter 1 and verse 11. He will return back the way he went up in the sky and once and for all everything will be set into places in a time when many people feel scared and confused in this world situation.

It was like we are writing the soundtrack for this coming event when I heard the demo and still that feeling is alive in me. I know it sounds strange and this is a believing thing but I am a Christian believer like my name Christian, but I felt that drama so clear when I heard the song and the way the recording turned out to be is more than beyond for me both the music and the video where also my daughter Lydia appears.

There is a middle vocal section a bit like rock musical very dramatical and I hit the notes like I´ll never done before and I reached the notes with power and the vocal tone is strong like someone grabbing my voice and sang through me. I am so happy we captured it.

The feedback has been tremendous and a very good start and soundtrack for our forthcoming album From Darkness To Light.

Anyway I hope with this song show that everything is possible and I hope you as a listener believer or not can feel the power of the drama with a divine dimension.

There's a crack in the sky!

Blessing and Long Live The King!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!





