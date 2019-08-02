Alice Cooper Adds Dates To Fall Tour
(hennemusic) Alice Cooper has expanded his fall US tour with the addition of two new concert dates. The tour marks the 50th anniversary of Cooper's 1969 debut album, "Pretties For You."
Currently playing US shows as part of his "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" series, the rocker will return Stateside in November for a month of performances.
Cooper has added a November 19 stop in Lousiville, KY and a November 30 gig in Waukegan, IL to the schedule, with tickets for both events going on sale Friday, August 2 at 10am local time.
In between the summer and fall concert dates, Cooper will take his latest stage show to Europe in late August. See the dates and the video promo here.
