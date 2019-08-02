.

Neil Young Postpones 2019 Tour Plans

Neil Young

(hennemusic) Neil Young has revealed that he has postponed his 2019 tour plans to work on a series of archival film projects that span much of his lengthy career.

The rocker "will be devoting the rest of this year to Shakey Pictures projects that deserve our focused attention to complete and deliver at their highest level," writes the singer on his Neil Young Archives site. "Bringing you all of the footage Shakey Pictures has collected through the years is a pleasure to us. We will be in the editing suites for the duration of 2019, putting some parts of this together for you."

"Thanks for coming to our shows!," adds Young. "We plan to be back in 2020! Right now we are gathering the work of a lifetime for you to enjoy at the Hearse Theater and beyond."

Young recorded a new album with Crazy Horse in April with plans to issue it later this year; it is unknown how the change in his 2019 schedule will affect the timing of the project's release and possible tour. Read more here.

