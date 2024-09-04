Neil Young and Stephen Stills Lead Harvest Moon Concert Lineup

(SFM) The Painted Turtle and The Bridge School are thrilled to announce "Harvest Moon," a special daytime benefit concert featuring legendary musicians Neil Young and Stephen Stills, with additional artists to be revealed soon. Set against the stunning backdrop of The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes, CA, this intimate event will take place on Saturday, October 5th, offering guests a unique opportunity to enjoy live music in a picturesque setting just 50 minutes from The Getty in Los Angeles. All proceeds will support The Painted Turtle, which provides children with serious medical conditions a free and transformative camp experience year round, and The Bridge School, which offers essential educational services to children with severe speech and physical disabilities.

The concert will begin as attendees arrive to the sounds of the marimba ensemble Masanga. As the day progresses, Neil Young and Stephen Stills will take the stage for individual sets, joined by other talented performers to be announced. The event will culminate with a sunset performance, creating a magical atmosphere for all who attend. The festival-like day will also feature family-friendly activities, including face painting, food trucks, and much more.

Limited Tickets for an Exclusive Experience: In order to maintain an intimate and uncrowded experience, ticket quantities are limited. General Admission tickets go on sale Friday, September 6 for $275 including fees. Sponsorship and VIP packages are available, with exclusive benefits such as overnight cabin stays, camp activities, and a gourmet dinner prepared by a top chef.

"We're thrilled to welcome the community to Harvest Moon at The Painted Turtle," said April Tani, Executive Director of The Painted Turtle. "This event not only brings together amazing musicians and families but also raises vital funds for two organizations committed to changing lives. It's a day of music, fun, and philanthropy-what could be better?"

How to Get Tickets

Tickets will be available online starting September 6 at www.harvestmoongathering.com.

