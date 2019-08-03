.

Lou DiBello Delivers American Hard Rock

Lou DiBello

Guitarist Lou DiBello has just released his brand new album "American Hard Rock," which is the follow up to his 2017 studio effort "Heat Wave".

Lou had this to say, "I am excited to release the new album 'American Hard Rock'! This record is both a logical progression, and a big step up from my last album 'Heat Wave'.

"Some of the highlights for me are the instrumental 'Driving Force,' with some of my hottest playing to date, and 'Beast Mode: Engage featuring guest vocalist Carsten Schulz, and with bassist Mike LePond on both tunes.

"Other highlights are 'The Nighttime Is The Right Time,' 'Walk Through The Fire,' the bluesy 'Love Is Blind,' and my cover of Edgar Winter's 'Frankenstein' which I have been playing at live shows for years now."

He continues, "Besides me singing lead on 5 of the 6 vocal tunes on 'American Hard Rock,' another big difference from 'Heat Wave' is that I have been performing almost all of these songs at live shows, and going into the recording process I had a much more complete idea of how the end product was going to be completed.

"From the final mix and master by Rolf Munkes in Germany, to the cover art and packaging which was a coordinated effort between myself, a graphic artist in NYC, and a local photographer and illustrator, I knew before I even began every step that would transpire. I even beat myself set deadline for completion by a week!"


Lou DiBello Delivers American Hard Rock

