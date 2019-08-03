Singled Out: I Ya Toyah's Puppet

Industrial/electronic music star I Ya Toyah tells us about his latest single "Puppet", which comes from the DIY one woman army's 2018 debut studio album "Code Blue". Here is the story:

I wrote Puppet inspired by politics and the way we are manipulated by public speakers, corporations, religion, and system in general. Then I decided to add the twist to it, add the double meaning to the song- a vibe of dominant woman with control over her submissive 'puppet' emphasizing women empowerment so much needed in the modern world.

Now, think about how seductive leaders of any operations are in general in order to recruit the followers. They hunt us down based on our weaknesses. They find the common ground and connect with us making us believe they understand our struggle.

'I waited for someone like you

Forever trying to breathe in the faith

Unwind

To learn

You're not allowed'

Then, they capture us. And when we cry, it is too late- we are already imprisoned and often unable to get out of the trap. It's an irony:

'Another, another seal

On your heart

Can you feel it?

You lost your mind

Your blood

For somebody

You made up'.

I wanted to keep the vibe of this song in the very light, cynical manner, performing it live in the seductive and playful way. It is a lot of fun! Now I'm working on releasing the remixed version of Puppet done by Adoration Destroyed. Their take on the song is even more sensual, it blew my mind when I heard it and I knew I want to do the video to visually represent the story I've immediately saw in my head. Filming has been so fun....The video will be very dark, majority of it will be placed on abandoned farm where wicked things are happening, and nothing is quite as it seems....There will be torture. There will be beauty and sensuality....Sexual vibe so playful and hard to resist. There will be blood....and fire. And magic. I can't reveal more except it is coming this summer. We are currently finishing the final scenes together with Lumbra Records who is my video collaborator and amazing, talented creative producer of many awesome projects. The remixed version of Puppet will be available on my Youtube channel as a video and also on my Bandcamp and Spotify and other streaming platforms. I really hope everyone will enjoy the twisted dark story and the sound- I look forward to sharing it all!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!





