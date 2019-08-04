Dave Grohl Helps Rock Van Halen Tribute On TV

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl returned to drums last week to help The Bird and The Bee rock a Van Halen classic during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Grohl joined the duo of Inara George and Greg Kurstin for a performance of the Van Halen debut album track "Ain't Talking 'Bout Love" on the television show. Watch a stream of the performance here.

The Bird and The Bee were on the show to celebrate last week's release of their brand new VH covers album "Interpreting the Masters Volume 2: A Tribute to Van Halen".

The record features the duo's take on several David Lee Roth era songs and is the follow-up to their 2010 "Interpreting the Masters, Volume 1: A Tribute to Daryl Hall and John Oates."





Related Stories

More The Bird And The Bee News

Share this article



