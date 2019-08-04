.

Dave Grohl Helps Rock Van Halen Tribute On TV

08-04-2019
The Bird And The Bee

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl returned to drums last week to help The Bird and The Bee rock a Van Halen classic during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Grohl joined the duo of Inara George and Greg Kurstin for a performance of the Van Halen debut album track "Ain't Talking 'Bout Love" on the television show. Watch a stream of the performance here.

The Bird and The Bee were on the show to celebrate last week's release of their brand new VH covers album "Interpreting the Masters Volume 2: A Tribute to Van Halen".

The record features the duo's take on several David Lee Roth era songs and is the follow-up to their 2010 "Interpreting the Masters, Volume 1: A Tribute to Daryl Hall and John Oates."


Related Stories


Dave Grohl Helps Rock Van Halen Tribute On TV

More The Bird And The Bee News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Dave Grohl Helps Rock Van Halen Tribute On TV- Slayer Play Their Very Last European Concert- Five Finger Death Punch Talks Direction Of Next Album- more


Reviews
Lollapalooza 2019 Day One

Caught In The Act: Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators Live

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live 2019

Yes, John Lodge, Asia, Carl Palmer Live On The Royal Affair Tour

Caught In The Act: Stryper Live 2019

advertisement


Latest News
Dave Grohl Helps Rock Van Halen Tribute On TV

Slayer Play Their Very Last European Concert

Five Finger Death Punch Talks Direction Of Next Album

Poison's Bret Michaels' Father Passes Away

Ringworm Reunite With Former Member

Death Cab For Cutie Stream New Song 'Kids In '99'

Ra Ra Riot Share New Single 'Belladonna'

Singled Out: Jordan Whitmore's Something Different



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.