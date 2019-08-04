Singled Out: Jordan Whitmore's Something Different

Jordan Whitmore is gearing up to release her new EP "Good Things" next month and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Something Different". Here is the story:

My EP was supposed to be complete. I had just finished recording in Austin and was waiting on mixes when I started writing "Something Different." Being in the studio always inspires me, so it was no surprise that I had this last-minute addition. I knew right after writing it that I wanted to include it with the others, so back to the studio I went. What's funny is that it ended up being the first single from the EP. Musically, I hear my own influences of Alabama Shakes, Shawn Colvin, and HAIM in different parts of the song.

The theme of "Something Different" is pretty straight-forward. It's about being ready for a change, and maybe finally having the guts to make a move. For me, the inspiration was my job at the time. I was working somewhere that I loved but I had been feeling for months that it was time to move on and fully focus on my music again. But I was comfortable there, and change is scary and hard, even if it's good change. Thankfully, that stirring I was feeling didn't quit, and I finally found the nerve to listen to it. I'm really, really happy that I did. I think there are moments in life where we have an opportunity to really listen to our gut, and if we do, we'll find something great on the other side of whatever work it takes to get there. To me, this song isn't about bailing when things get tough, or even mundane. It's about feeling inspired to move toward something that makes you feel more alive. I hope that's what people feel when they listen to it, preferably on a sunny day with their car windows down. :)

