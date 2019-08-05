.

Damn Your Eyes Release 'Through It All' Video

08-05-2019
Damn Your Eyes

Damn Your Eyes have released a music video for their track "Through It All." The song comes from the band's just release debut album "Kill The Outside."

Guitarist Artie Alexander had this to say about the meaning behind the song, "Everybody seems to be arguing about something these days and we feel it's a complete waste of time.

"News channels compete for your anger by baiting people all the time. It's manufactured outrage and it's mind boggling that a huge amount of people jump in the fray and verbally duke it out over what's 'reported' on the news.

"Our society is so ready to be offended by words and opinions, and it seems the media knows people are dying to be victims of something. 'Through It All' is about not buying into it.

"Freedom of speech is extremely important to this band but so is freedom of the mind. Allowing oneself to be unaffected by other people's agendas or words." Watch the video here.


