Equilibrium Share Their 'Path of Destiny' Video

Equilibrium have released a video for their new single "Path of Destiny." The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "Renegades," which is set to be released on August 23rd.

Berthammer had this to say about the new clip, "'Path of Destiny's music video is actually a love letter to humanity and it's diversity, but at the same time a reminder and warning, packed with serious topics into a strange and colourful fictive 80s world.

It's about how people's lifelines collide in kinda strange ways and how all of us unconsciously influence other people's lives every single day. Which is kinda interesting...as most of us humans don't really care that much about others, but we are all connected. We all do feel the same things, we fear the same things and we all struggle sometimes. But one single smile, word or gesture at the right time and the right place can actually change another person's whole life. Isn't that powerful?!

"Humans are super interesting beings and it's amazing to actually see how an action leads to a reaction, and how emotions guide our actions. All of us have decisions to make, whether we like it or not, whether they are right or wrong in the end...we have to make them. That's just how our universe works.



"Diversity is beautiful and instead of being afraid of it or even fear it, we should learn to love it. Our human mind is the most powerful weapon. Use it wisely.



"Don't judge so rashly. Offer an open mind and an open heart instead. Listen. Give people a smile. And maybe you will unconsciously access someone else's path of destiny." Watch the video here





