London and Spiders & Snakes' Lizzie Grey Dead At 60

08-06-2019
Lizzie Grey

Spiders & Snakes and London frontman Lizzie Grey died in his sleep on Monday (August 5) morning in his sleep at a Las Vegas hospital surrounded by his wife Jennifer and daughters Ariel and Annabelle. He was 60.

Glass Onyon sent over the following details: Lizzie (aka Stephen Perry), probably best known for penning the Motley Crue hit song "Public Enemy #1", had long been suffering from a rare brain disorder known as Lewy Body Disease and had been undergoing treatment for years. Surviving are his son Alex Perry, mother Jeanne Perry, brother Robert Perry and sister Susan Brandon.

"Lizzie was not only a legend in the world of music, but an amazing father, husband, and friend to many, and words cannot express how much we will miss him" said his wife Jennifer. Lizzie's bandmember of 27+ years in Spiders & Snakes, Tim Yasui, added " it was a blessing to witness to how many adoring fans Lizzie had during our 3 decades together as SPIDERS & SNAKES - it never ceased to amaze me that where ever we were on the road, people would approach us with stories about wanting to play guitar because of Lizzie - he literally influenced an entire generation of musicians from all over the world - and the world is a much better place because of him"

Lizzie Grey first hit the Hollywood spotlight in the late '70s with the band London that he formed with Nikki Sixx - a band that Sixx would soon depart to form his own band which became Motley Crue. Grey remained on and off with London for the next decade, recording several albums before leaving the very band that he founded in 1988 to start another band called Ultra Pop.

Ultra Pop recorded two critically-acclaimed albums back to back in '88 and '89, before changing the name of the band to Spiders & Snakes in 1990. From 1990 to 2017, Spiders & Snakes recorded nine (9) studio albums, a cover song compilation album as well as a live album. In 2018, with Lizzie's progressing complications from Lewy Body Disease, the band collectively decided to call it quits rather than moving on without Lizzie.

Spiders & Snakes surviving band members Phil St Vincent (bass and vocals), Chris Sheridan (Guitar and vocals) and Yasui (drums and vocals) will reunite for one night this fall/winter at the Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood to raise money and awareness for Lewy Body Disease. Details to follow.


London and Spiders & Snakes' Lizzie Grey Dead At 60



