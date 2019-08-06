Singled Out: Karen Jonas' Oklahoma Lottery

American star Karen Jonas recently released her new album "Lucky, Revisited" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song "Oklahoma Lottery". Here is the story:

It was 2012. I was in the middle of a divorce, living with my two small children in a haunted home in Maryland while I tried vaguely to sort out my uncertain future. I picked up an old copy of "The Grapes of Wrath" by John Steinbeck, one of the few things lying around the otherwise deserted house.

I knew Steinbeck is a challenging read during the best of times, but I dove into the first chapter while my children were sleeping, jumping to look over my shoulder at every crack and groan of the old home. I didn't make it more than about 12 pages before I put the book down and went to bed, cautiously turning out the lights and running up the stairs like I did as a child when I was walking up basement steps.

I sat on my bed and wrote "Oklahoma Lottery," blending my own struggles with those of the Dust Bowl farmers. I love the version we captured on "Lucky, Revisited," with the confidence of Tim Bray's guitar perfectly balancing the delicate vocals. Singing it always brings me back to that old house in Maryland.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!





