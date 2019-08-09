Singled Out: Chmcl Strtjckt's Bomb Cyclone

Chmcl Strtjckt recently released their new album "Wrtchd Thngs" and to celebrate we asked Kevin Snell to tell us about the song "Bomb Cyclone". Here is the story:

Well, we were very far along into the process of recording "WRTCHD THNGS". The songs were all written and we had already been to John Bechdel's studio to lay down most of the songs. We had to make the 3 hour trip back to the studio just one more time to finish some guitar tracks and then it was "a wrap"....leaving the editing and mixing for John (JB) to complete between his other projects.

My wife, Misha, and I went out one Saturday night to a crazy fun party! Like everybody else, we've had some rough things happening in life at the time (illness in the family, etc). She had been very stressed and sad for quite a long time. After a few drinks in some excellent company I watched her transform...the stress and sadness were gone and she was glowing! A bit mad, actually! Well, we had a crazy fun night! The next morning my head was pounding from too much bourbon but I had promised her we'd hop on our Indians (motorcycles) for a Sunday ride! Ugh. I let her lead so I didn't have to think. We were riding by a stretch of forest that had been obliterated a few years before by a crazy weather event called a bomb cyclone. This is an intense storm with crazy winds, etc...but it pops up quickly, levels a small, contained area and then disappears! So, I'm looking at the area that is levelled and then looking at Misha on her bike in front of me....head moving back and forth between the two (wrestling with a killer headache and the desire to vomit). Head back and forth....head back and forth....and I picture her from the night before....basically levelling the room! Right then I thought "She's a bomb cyclone! The flames in her eyes climb higher and higher.....Ethanol and madness are the fuel for her fire." I waved her down and we pulled over. I sang the whole song right then into my phone so that I didn't forget it! We drove home and I had the demo programmed within 4 hours.

At our next band practice I said to Mike (guitarist/co-writer) "I've written the first track for our NEXT album already!" and I played him the demo of "Bomb Cyclone." Mike said....."Oh no, that's going on THIS album" and he wrote that sick guitar riff that makes the song sound like an industrial stripper anthem!

So, when we went back out to JB's studio to lay down the finishing touches of "WRTCHD THNGS" we recorded "Bomb Cyclone" as a last minute addition to the album.

