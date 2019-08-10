.

Korn's David Silveria Returns With BI-AS

08-10-2019
BIAS

BI-AS, which features original Korn drummer David Silveria (original drummer of Korn) have released a music video for their new single "Hesitation".

The song follows their debut single "Pity" and "Change Your Mind". The track will be featured on the band's forthcoming debut EP, which they plan to release next year.

The single was the first song that frontman Rich Nguyen wrote with the group. He had this to say, "This song in terms of sound is the exact middle ground between Pity and Change Your Mind.

"It has tons of melody and a smidge of aggression musically and vocally. Fans of the other two singles won't be disappointed." Watch the video here.


