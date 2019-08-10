Michael Sweet Announces New All-Star Solo Album 'Ten'

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has announced that he will be releasing his brand new solo studio album, which will be entitled "Ten", on October 11th.

Sweet called on an impressive list of guest stars to appear on his tenth record including Jeff Loomis of Arch Enemy, Todd La Torre of Queensryche, Andy James, Tracii Guns of LA Guns, Rich Ward of Fozzy, Joel Hoekstra of Whitesnake, Gus G of Firewind, Howie Simon, Ethan Brosh, Marzi Montazeri, Will Hunt of Evanescence , John O'Boyle, Mike Kerr and Ian Raposa of Firstbourne and more.

He had this to say, "There is a different player appearing on every song. It started out where I was just going to have a couple of guest appearances on it, then I decided that it would be really interesting to bring in different players for every song.

"I started putting names out there and reaching out to people, and they started agreeing to do it. And then I had guys reaching out to me."





Related Stories

Michael Sweet Uncertain About Future Of Band With George Lynch

More Michael Sweet News

Share this article



