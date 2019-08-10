.

Michael Sweet Announces New All-Star Solo Album 'Ten'

08-10-2019
Michael Sweet

Stryper frontman Michael Sweet has announced that he will be releasing his brand new solo studio album, which will be entitled "Ten", on October 11th.

Sweet called on an impressive list of guest stars to appear on his tenth record including Jeff Loomis of Arch Enemy, Todd La Torre of Queensryche, Andy James, Tracii Guns of LA Guns, Rich Ward of Fozzy, Joel Hoekstra of Whitesnake, Gus G of Firewind, Howie Simon, Ethan Brosh, Marzi Montazeri, Will Hunt of Evanescence , John O'Boyle, Mike Kerr and Ian Raposa of Firstbourne and more.

He had this to say, "There is a different player appearing on every song. It started out where I was just going to have a couple of guest appearances on it, then I decided that it would be really interesting to bring in different players for every song.

"I started putting names out there and reaching out to people, and they started agreeing to do it. And then I had guys reaching out to me."


Related Stories


Michael Sweet Announces New All-Star Solo Album 'Ten'

Michael Sweet Uncertain About Future Of Band With George Lynch

More Michael Sweet News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Takes A Fall Onstage- Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Brian May, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, More- New Book Celebrates AC/DC's Malcolm Young- Staind- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Three

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Two Report

advertisement


Latest News
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Takes A Fall Onstage

Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Brian May, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, More

New Book Celebrates AC/DC's Malcolm Young

Staind Guitarist Hopes Reunion Shows Lead To More

Rush Share Live Video From 'Cinema Strangiato'

Korn's David Silveria Returns With BI-AS

Grayscale Streaming New Song 'Old Friends'

Epica Release 'Kingdom Of Heaven' Lyric Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.