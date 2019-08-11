The Muffs Announce First New Album In Five Years

The Muffs have announced their first new album in five years. Entitled, "No Holiday," the record will be released by Omnivore Recordings on October 18th.

The band is teasing the new album with a trailer that can be streamed here. It will feature 18 tracks and will be released in various formats including CD, digitally and as a double vinyl LP with a laser-etched fourth side.

Bassist Ronnie Barnett has this to say,, "I think this new album represents the depth of our band like none of our others. It could have easily been aptly called The Many Moods of the Muffs.

"All of our strengths: melody, big rock, sweetness, nastiness . . . All on display and readily apparent. The three of us, after all these years, are a family. The love between us is well represented here. We laid it all out there on this one."



Kim Shattuck (songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist) added, "I wrote the songs between 1991 and 2017. We decided to have a long album and use songs that had been in my arsenal but were weeded out for super concise albums. They were all great songs and we didn't want them to go to waste. No way!"



Drummer Roy McDonald concluded, "I think No Holiday is the most unique album we've ever made - 18 songs that run the spectrum from full-blown productions to intimate home recordings. This was a labor of love for us and I think that comes out in the record. We wanted to create something lasting and special. I, for one, couldn't be happier with the results." See the tracklisting below:



1. That's For Me

2. Down Down Down

3. No Holiday

4. Earth Below Me

5. A Lovely Day Boo Hoo

6. Late And Sorry

7. The Best

8. Pollyanna

9. Sick Of This Old World

10. To That Funny Place

11. You Talk And You Talk

12. Happier Just Being With You

13. Lucky Charm

14. On My Own

15. Too Awake

16. Insane

17. The Kids Have Gone Away

18. Sky





