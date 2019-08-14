Singled Out: Live Well's Cool Bands

.

Live Well are gearing up to release their new album Perfectly Temporary" on September 6th and to celebrate we asked lead singer Paul Masbad to tell us about their new single "Cool Bands". Here is the story:

Right before I wrote Cool Bands, I had just returned to my childhood home in New York. I spent the past year living in California's Bay Area and Seoul, South Korea for work. I spent the work week writing blog posts about video games; the job wasn't difficult to say the least. That being said, I spent a large portion of my day on social media. I would see all of my friends and their updates about what they were doing musically and even though I was supposed to be working, I would daydream about being in a band and doing what they did.

So when I moved back to New York, I knew I wanted to be a part of the scene and the community but I didn't know how to start. I felt like such an outsider and that's when I actually sat down and wrote it. It might be one of the only songs I actually put down into words (I normally just strum some chords and say words until they fit). I remember texting one of my friends back in California all the lyrics to the song, asking if it was too desperate, or silly sounding. But they disagreed with all my insecurity, they thought it was relatable. But even with all that said, I still felt kind of embarrassed about writing this song that was about all of my peers.

It wasn't until the band formed where I stopped feeling so weird about the song. I remember sitting in Max's living room, listening to him talk and really fight for arranging the song in a way that would work with a full band. I remember feeling weird about playing this song with him because it was partly about him and the band he was in previously. All of my bandmates (former and present) were people I looked up to in our local music scene. It took me a long time to get over the initial weirdness I felt when we first started thinking about putting this song together.

It's a song that's extremely important to me because in a way, I still feel the way that I did when I wrote this song 3-4 years ago when I first came back to New York. I know I have the opportunity to stand on a stage, behind a microphone, singing songs about my past. But I don't feel like anything has changed. All of my friends are still in cool bands. I'm still genuinely excited when I get to see them play. And I still want to be like them.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


