Singled Out: Radiate's I Promise This

Prog/alternative rockers Radiate just released their brand new single "I Promise This" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"I Promise This" is probably one of the oldest songs that we have. It's inception was in 2017 when Vlad "guitar" produced the initial version of the song but it didn't sit well with the rest of the band. We went on for about 12 months picking the song apart and rebuilding it, over and over again. It was the closest it had ever been to what everyone liked in the pre production process for our E.P. that we were going to recorded with Kris Crummett. Fortunately we were in good hands when we went to Kris, and he gave us the final push we needed to make it what it is today, and we couldn't be happier about it.

The song itself is about the trials and tribulations of a relationship and how sometimes we can be betrayed by those we love the most. Nevertheless we must persevere through the pain and we thought that was an important point to make for the concept of this song.

