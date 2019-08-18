Singled Out: Anamorph's Breakthrough!

Prog metalers Anamorph are gearing up to release their new album "Lucid" on September 6th and to celebrate we asked James Agusta to tell us about the single (and music video) called "Breakthrough!". Here is the story:

This track was written during the production of our first album, Orbis. At the beginning, the idea behind it was to break out of the comfort of box shapes for tapping. The exercise had a very upbeat and jubilant vibe to it. It developed but took a backseat to the other tracks on Lucid at the time and was going to be used in another project. The other project was put on hold, but Lucid became something that welcomed everything we had to offer. I put forward this small snippet of what is now "Breakthrough!" and another far older track and both found their home on this record. The title sums the feeling of this track up perfectly.

-Sean, Guitarist

Breakthrough!'s story developed even more once we finished the album. We were deliberating on a lead single that would get a music video to accompany it. For a while, we were set on using the first track from the album entitled "Reverie". As time went on, we started discussing more and more that "Breakthrough!" was our best candidate to debut with. It was decided. We went and shot the music video for it with Erez Bader, and we absolutely made the correct call. It is such an energetic and upbeat song, while still maintaining the element of instrumental proficiency that is seen in the rest of our work. It was the perfect song to make the statement of "Hello World, we are Anamorph!" I feel the music video captures this essence perfectly, and the title became even more apt once we decided on this song being our "first foot forward".

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





