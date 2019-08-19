Singled Out: City State's Crooked Walls

Melodic metalcore rockers City State are gearing up to release their new album "Equinox" next month and to celebrate we asked Duncan Green to tell us about the lead single "Crooked Walls". Here is the story:

We wrote our new record with the goal of writing about a bunch of very difficult topics, and "Wilt" is no exception. The song is about watching someone close to you deal with a sexual assault. The lyrics are meant to be during a breaking point, where the speaker is enraged at the fact that the victim of the assault has to deal with the ramifications while the perpetrator walks free and moves on.

Musically, the song went through more versions than any other song on the record. There was a version with a huge orchestral break in the bridge, a version where the entire middle section of the song was replaced with an ominous synth, and a few others. We eventually settled on something simpler with a piano and an ambient guitar break. It fit the emotion of the vocals in that section without overwhelming them the best.

We also wrote the song with the intention of it being a heavy hitter live. It hits right away, and doesn't slow down until the middle of the song. That allows a second to breathe and makes the bridge even more impactful. Then, if that wasn't enough, another breakdown closes the song out.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!





