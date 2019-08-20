Singled Out: The Actual Goners' Temptation

The Actual Goners recently released their new single "Temptation" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

The idea for "Temptation" came to me a few summers ago. A friend and I were out walking and discussing some of the challenges life throws your way. I had just gotten out of a long distance relationship for about a year. The first half of which was really great, but the physical distance created some struggle after a while. My friend had been sober for a long time, but that choice required attention in her day to day. So...we had been talking about the idea of temptation in people's lives, and all the forms it can take on and I thought, "song idea!"

There's not a lot really to the chorus, "Temptation... Temptation... Temptation". It came so quick but felt satisfying coming up with a hook that felt strong and was also so simple. The concept is so universal I had thought writing the rest of the lyrics would be easy as well... not the case at all.

I didn't want to get specific with the content of the song. It felt like it wanted to be less of a story and more of a song that the listener can inject their own experience into. As a writer, I think that approach is a lot more difficult for myself. The verses were rewritten several times and I don't think ever came out quite as intended. Sometimes you just need to say f*** it though. Finish the song, don't get too attached and let it be what it is. If you don't finish it, you don't have a song!

