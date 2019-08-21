.

Keb' Mo' Getting Festive With Jingle Bell Jamboree Tour

08-21-2019
Keb' Mo'

Keb' Mo' have announced that he will be hitting the road this winter for his very first Christmas tour, which he will be launching in his forthcoming holiday album.

Details of the album are yet to be revealed but the Blues and Americana star will be launching the Jingle Bell Jamboree tour on December 4th in Rocky Mount, VA at the Harvester Performance Center.

He had this to say, "It's been a long time coming, and I did something I said I would never do; record a whole holiday album. Of course, 'never say never' is the rule, so here it comes, a holiday album and a tour to go along with. Happy Holidays, Everyone!" See the dates below:

12/4/2019 Rocky Mount Virginia Harvester Performance Center
12/6/2019 New London Connecticut Garde Arts Center
12/7/2019 Boston Massachusetts Berklee College of Music
12/8/2019 Tarrytown New York Tarrytown Music Hall
12/10/2019 Albany New York Hart Theatre The Egg
12/12/2019 Salisbury Massachusetts Blue Ocean Music Hall
12/13/12019 Portland Maine AURA
12/14/2019 Collingswood New Jersey Scottish Rite Auditorium
12/16/2019 Geneva New York Smith Opera House
12/17/2019 Northampton Massachusetts Academy of Music Theatre
12/19/2019 Newton New Jersey The Newton Theatre
12/20/2019 Lexington Kentucky The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center


