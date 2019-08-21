Keb' Mo' Getting Festive With Jingle Bell Jamboree Tour

Keb' Mo' have announced that he will be hitting the road this winter for his very first Christmas tour, which he will be launching in his forthcoming holiday album.

Details of the album are yet to be revealed but the Blues and Americana star will be launching the Jingle Bell Jamboree tour on December 4th in Rocky Mount, VA at the Harvester Performance Center.

He had this to say, "It's been a long time coming, and I did something I said I would never do; record a whole holiday album. Of course, 'never say never' is the rule, so here it comes, a holiday album and a tour to go along with. Happy Holidays, Everyone!" See the dates below:



12/4/2019 Rocky Mount Virginia Harvester Performance Center

12/6/2019 New London Connecticut Garde Arts Center

12/7/2019 Boston Massachusetts Berklee College of Music

12/8/2019 Tarrytown New York Tarrytown Music Hall

12/10/2019 Albany New York Hart Theatre The Egg

12/12/2019 Salisbury Massachusetts Blue Ocean Music Hall

12/13/12019 Portland Maine AURA

12/14/2019 Collingswood New Jersey Scottish Rite Auditorium

12/16/2019 Geneva New York Smith Opera House

12/17/2019 Northampton Massachusetts Academy of Music Theatre

12/19/2019 Newton New Jersey The Newton Theatre

12/20/2019 Lexington Kentucky The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center





Related Stories

Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo' Top Winners At Blues Music Awards

Keb' Mo' Guests On The Dustbowl Revival's New Album

More Keb' Mo' News

Share this article



