Singled Out: Fade Awaays' As They Do

Toronto indie rockers Fade Awaays recently released a brand new single called "As They Do" and to celebrate we asked Reid MacMaster (Guitar/Vocals) to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

As They Do is our newest single, we wrote it over last summer and we ended up finishing it right as we were finishing up a big tour. It came just in time so that we could open our last show of the tour with it! The song had originally started as two different sections, I (Reid) had written the chord progression and some of the lyrics already while Sean(Lead Guitar) had been working on the main riff melody for a while and was just coming around to perfecting it. By the time we had both brought in the songs and had been jamming them in practice, we somehow came up with the idea to combine the two songs together as one, and it ended up totally working! Then Duncan and Owen (Bass and Drums) really started to write and refine their parts and work through the arrangement. We decided then that all that we were missing was a solid chorus. I think Owen came up with the phrase "As They Do" and we sorted out a melody to match the chords and added all the harmonies. Working out 4 part harmonies was something we had been really trying to work on out to this point, and this tune definitely was a nice creative challenge for us to work on trying to perfect that idea! We're all proud of how it turned out tho. The whole song is about the mass hype that happens in big crowds, with the "They" in "As They Do" referring to a big audience, so we really tried to match that in energy. We wanted this to sound massive.

The song was recorded here in Toronto at a studio called "Dreamhouse" that's pretty much right above the horseshoe tavern. It was a really great space to work in and we ended up getting the bulk of the recording done in a day. We worked with our Friends Sam Arion and Milan Sirkadi who produced and engineered for us, they were a big part of pushing this tune, and for us to try our new things and experiment. The recording process was great because it ended up bringing together a bunch of the different ideas we had for this track and just combined them all into one. We tried to put in everything from crazy psychedelic wildness to some serious pop sensibility, and they definitely helped us through that and helped us translate all our weird ideas onto the song.

