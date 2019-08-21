.

Dave Grohl Says Them Crooked Vultures Still A Band

08-21-2019
Them Crooked Vultures

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl says that his supergroup project Them Crooked Vultures, with Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones and Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme, is still a band, but they have nothing planned at the moment.

Grohl was asked about the status of the group during an interview with The Guardian. He responded, "Technically we're still a band. We practice once every decade, and we're coming up on another decade, aren't we? I don't have any official news but there's always something cooking."

Dave went on to talk about his relationship with his bandmates. He said of Homme, "Josh is one of my best friends. We're like brothers. We go out and have waffles together. We ride motorcycles. There is nobody I'd rather play drums with. He's the guy."

He said of working with the bass legend Jones, "There are times when you've relaxed into a sofa and you're not thinking about his time in Led Zeppelin. Then you start playing and you're immediately reminded that you are a musical speck compared to this man. It's still hard to accept that I got to play in a band with that guy."


Related Stories


Dave Grohl Says Them Crooked Vultures Still A Band

More Them Crooked Vultures News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Killswitch Engage Release Video Featuring Howard Jones- Rush Announce Clockwork Angels Tour 5LP Package- Stevens Hopes Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration Will Be Released- more


Reviews
Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

advertisement


Latest News
Paul Stanley Explains Why KISS Has Endured

Metallica's James Hetfield To Exhibit Custom Cars

Gibson Announce Limited Edition Eric Clapton Guitar

Dave Grohl Says Them Crooked Vultures Still A Band

Steve Miller Shares Unusual Version Of 'Take The Money And Run'

Ra To Play First Show In Five Years and Plan New Album

Falling In Reverse Announce Fall Headline Tour

Killswitch Engage Release Video Featuring Howard Jones



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.