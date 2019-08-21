Dave Grohl Says Them Crooked Vultures Still A Band

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl says that his supergroup project Them Crooked Vultures, with Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones and Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme, is still a band, but they have nothing planned at the moment.

Grohl was asked about the status of the group during an interview with The Guardian. He responded, "Technically we're still a band. We practice once every decade, and we're coming up on another decade, aren't we? I don't have any official news but there's always something cooking."

Dave went on to talk about his relationship with his bandmates. He said of Homme, "Josh is one of my best friends. We're like brothers. We go out and have waffles together. We ride motorcycles. There is nobody I'd rather play drums with. He's the guy."

He said of working with the bass legend Jones, "There are times when you've relaxed into a sofa and you're not thinking about his time in Led Zeppelin. Then you start playing and you're immediately reminded that you are a musical speck compared to this man. It's still hard to accept that I got to play in a band with that guy."





