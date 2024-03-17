Josh Homme Addresses Possibility Of Them Crooked Vultures Reunion

Queens Of The Stone Age vocalist/guitarist Josh Homme was asked about the possibility of the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures reuniting during a AMA session Reddit this past week.

The short-lived project that also featured Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones, released their debut album in 2010 and went inactive after touring in support of the record.

The group did reunite for the special tribute events to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins back in 2022, which sparked hope among fans that they would regroup on a more permanent basis.

Homme was asked about the likelihood of that happening during the Reddit AMA. He responded, "On the subject of Vultures, it's sort of not my job to put Vultures back together, that's Dave's job. My job is to dance around the right words and try to write some music with the guys. I really want to, and Dave knows this too. I really want the Vultures to get back together and get the band back together and do one more round, because the band is so strange, the music is so strange, and sort of perverse.

"I don't know, I had such a joyous time on those tours and being in that band and because the other guys are Dave Grohl and John Paul Jones [laughs], and it's just really good, and so that playing is just so simple and you're able to get into ideas right away and they just happen. And I don't know, that is a bit addictive, that environment.

"So, is there any chance? Yeah. But I just like that it's not up to me. I have other responsibilities there. So is there a chance? Yeah. There is. Is it a good chance? No."

