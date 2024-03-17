Josh Homme Addresses Possibility Of Them Crooked Vultures Reunion

Queens Of The Stone Age vocalist/guitarist Josh Homme was asked about the possibility of the supergroup Them Crooked Vultures reuniting during a AMA session Reddit this past week.
The short-lived project that also featured Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones, released their debut album in 2010 and went inactive after touring in support of the record.
The group did reunite for the special tribute events to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins back in 2022, which sparked hope among fans that they would regroup on a more permanent basis.
Homme was asked about the likelihood of that happening during the Reddit AMA. He responded, "On the subject of Vultures, it's sort of not my job to put Vultures back together, that's Dave's job. My job is to dance around the right words and try to write some music with the guys. I really want to, and Dave knows this too. I really want the Vultures to get back together and get the band back together and do one more round, because the band is so strange, the music is so strange, and sort of perverse.
"I don't know, I had such a joyous time on those tours and being in that band and because the other guys are Dave Grohl and John Paul Jones [laughs], and it's just really good, and so that playing is just so simple and you're able to get into ideas right away and they just happen. And I don't know, that is a bit addictive, that environment.
"So, is there any chance? Yeah. But I just like that it's not up to me. I have other responsibilities there. So is there a chance? Yeah. There is. Is it a good chance? No."
Homme Ready For Them Crooked Vultures To Fly Again 2019 In Review
Judas Priest Almost Top UK Chart With 'Invincible Shield'- Korn Sell Out 30th Anniversary Concert- Cockney Rebel's Steve Harley Dead At 73- more
Sammy Hagar Going Vegas With Sammy's Island At The Palms- Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project No. 2 Coming This Week- more
RockPile: Spotlight on Season of Mist
Box Sets: Aretha Franklin - A Portrait of the Queen 1970-1974
Record Store Day: Craft Recordings Announce Record Store Day Vinyl Releases - Collective Soul- Filter- More
Columbia, Missouri's True/False Film Fest Part 2: Music and More
Judas Priest Almost Top UK Chart With 'Invincible Shield'
Korn Sell Out 30th Anniversary Stadium Concert
Jon Bon Jovi Talks Current Relationship With Richie Sambora
Cockney Rebel's Steve Harley Dead At 73
Josh Homme Addresses Possibility Of Them Crooked Vultures Reunion
The Lumineers' Jeremiah Fraites Tackles Loss With 'Extra Lives'
Ricky Montgomery Gets Nostalgic With 'Unknown Phantom'
Wake Me Unleash 'Finger On The Trigger' Video