Singled Out: Bill Abernathy's Changes

Bill Abernathy tells us about his new hit single "Changes", which comes from his most recently studio album "Crossing Willow Creek". Here is the story:

As we enjoy the success of our Crossing Willow Creek album, and the opportunities this success has given us, I am being faced with some changes in my musical life that are a bit challenging and sometimes a little intimidating. My tune Changes is very applicable to me in my current situation. If there is one constant in each of our lives, it is change. Everyday life throws things at us that we need to absorb and react to. I like to call this reaction process RRR. (Read, Recognize and React) Sometimes these are really good things like a promotion at work, a great piece of personal news, a rising single on the charts, or that one we all love, the unexpected check in the mail. Sometimes these changes are more difficult to deal with. Possibly a health problem, a personal challenge for you or someone involved in your life, a change in your life style, or possibly a deeper challenge to your basic belief system.

My tune Changes speaks to my way of responding to some of these changes and challenges. I always say that I could probably write hundreds of verses to this tune, because change in our lives is constant and many times completely unplanned. I think the key line is this tune is...

"Places in our lives come and go

Teaching us what we do and do not know

Change always teaches us to be

Everything we're destined to be"

Over time I have learned that each challenge and change I am confronted with in life is an opportunity to learn more about myself. With each change, I learn better ways to manage my response and hopefully improve myself while working through the change. Through these learnings I discover more and more of who I am, and who I am becoming as a person.

Embracing the changes that life brings to you, learning from each challenge, and adapting who you are is key to success in many things in life as well as in music. Things will change, your life will change, that is a given. The one element of change you can manage and benefit from is how you choose to respond to the changes.

"Change is never easy though it happens frequently

It's seems sometimes to keep us all confused

But I can see more clearly now through the changes I have made

Stepping out of the old into the new"

