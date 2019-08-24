.

Plain White T's, The Mowgli's and New Politics Fall Tour

08-24-2019
The Plain White T's

The Plain White T's have announced that they will hitting the road this fall for a tour across that U.S. that will also feature The Mowgli's and New Politics.

The band will be kicking off The 3 Dimensional Tour with a hometown show at The Metro in Chicago on November 12th and will wrap up the trek on December 20th in Sioux City, IA at Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino.

They are launching the tour in support of their just released deluxe reissue of their "Parallel Universe" album, which includes the new song "Let's Lay Low". (Stream it here).

Frontman Tom Higgenson had this to say, "The response we are getting from the fans about 'Let's Lay Low' is blowing our minds. We are so excited to release the deluxe edition of Parallel Universe with that one, and a few more never-before-heard bonus tracks!

"Plus, we just announced the 3 Dimensional Tour so it's gonna be a fun fall and winter with new music and a U.S. tour!" See the dates below:

11/12 - Chicago, IL - Metro
11/13 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
11/16 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater No New Politics
11/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
11/19 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore No The Mowgli's
11/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Mayan
11/21 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
11/30 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
12/1 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
12/3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
12/4 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
12/6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
12/7 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan
12/8 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom No The Mowgli's
12/10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
12/11 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
12/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
12/14 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
12/15 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
12/17 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
12/18 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
12/20 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino


