Plain White T's, The Mowgli's and New Politics Fall Tour

The Plain White T's have announced that they will hitting the road this fall for a tour across that U.S. that will also feature The Mowgli's and New Politics.

The band will be kicking off The 3 Dimensional Tour with a hometown show at The Metro in Chicago on November 12th and will wrap up the trek on December 20th in Sioux City, IA at Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino.

They are launching the tour in support of their just released deluxe reissue of their "Parallel Universe" album, which includes the new song "Let's Lay Low". (Stream it here).

Frontman Tom Higgenson had this to say, "The response we are getting from the fans about 'Let's Lay Low' is blowing our minds. We are so excited to release the deluxe edition of Parallel Universe with that one, and a few more never-before-heard bonus tracks!

"Plus, we just announced the 3 Dimensional Tour so it's gonna be a fun fall and winter with new music and a U.S. tour!" See the dates below:

11/12 - Chicago, IL - Metro

11/13 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

11/16 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater No New Politics

11/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11/19 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore No The Mowgli's

11/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Mayan

11/21 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

11/30 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

12/1 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

12/3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

12/4 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

12/6 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

12/7 - Nashville, TN - The Cowan

12/8 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom No The Mowgli's

12/10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

12/11 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

12/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

12/14 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

12/15 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

12/17 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

12/18 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

12/20 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino





