.

Singled Out: Them Fixes' Kill The Nights

08-25-2019
Them Fixes

Them Fixes recently released their new EP "Electric Prophetic" and to celebrate Dustin Rye tells us about the inspiration behind the track "Kill The Nights". Here is the story:

Kill The Nights is a song about burning at both ends and endless nights on the wild side. This song is an homage to the last band I formed called The Clover Club.

We were a booze fueled Rock and Roll / Blues Band this was my song that nodded to the spirit of that band that still dwells within Shawn and I. We have you enjoy the High energy and Fuzzed out riffs as you sing along to the Chorus. Cheers and here's the Nights!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Them Fixes' Kill The Nights

More Them Fixes News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Eddie Money Battling Esophageal Cancer- Rolling Stones Rock Mars Courtesy Of NASA- Black Sabbath Tested And Educated Rival Sons- The Who Preview Fall Tour- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

advertisement


Latest News
Dave Grohl Was Terrified Of Nirvana Festival Performance

The Who Preview Fall Leg Of Moving On! Tour

The Devil Wears Prada Share Song From Forthcoming Album

Singled Out: Them Fixes' Kill The Nights

Rolling Stones Rock Mars Courtesy Of NASA

Black Sabbath Tested And Educated Rival Sons

Royal Blood Live Video From Reading Festival Goes Online

Plain White T's, The Mowgli's and New Politics Fall Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.