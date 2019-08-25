Singled Out: Them Fixes' Kill The Nights

Them Fixes recently released their new EP "Electric Prophetic" and to celebrate Dustin Rye tells us about the inspiration behind the track "Kill The Nights". Here is the story:

Kill The Nights is a song about burning at both ends and endless nights on the wild side. This song is an homage to the last band I formed called The Clover Club.

We were a booze fueled Rock and Roll / Blues Band this was my song that nodded to the spirit of that band that still dwells within Shawn and I. We have you enjoy the High energy and Fuzzed out riffs as you sing along to the Chorus. Cheers and here's the Nights!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!





