.

Exhorder Streaming New Song 'Hallowed Sound'

08-25-2019
Exhorder

Exhorder have released a new song called "Hallowed Sound." The track comes from the band's forthcoming studio album "Mourn The Southern Skies".

The new record will be the band's first new album in 27 years and is set to hit stores on September 20th. To get a taste of what is to comes, check out the lyric video here

Guitarist Vinnie LaBella has the following to say about the new song, "'Hallowed Sound' is one that keeps in the tradition of 'The Law' era with some new twists and turns. Mid-tempo/slow, heavy grooves with a mean yet soulful Kyle Thomas singing about our beloved NOLA music history, and future!"


Exhorder Streaming New Song 'Hallowed Sound'

