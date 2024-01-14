Exhorder To Unleash 'Defectum Omnium'

(Nuclear Blast) Exhorder have revealed details and plans for the release of their eagerly anticipated 4th full-length record, Defectum Omnium, that's due out March 8th from Nuclear Blast Records.

Featuring 12 crushing tracks and ominous cover artwork by Travis Smith (Katatonia, Opeth), the album follows the band's critically revered 2019 release Mourn The Southern Skies.

Commenting on the impending album, vocalist/guitarist Kyle Thomas states: "It's been quite a journey for Exhorder since the 2019 release of 'Mourn the Southern Skies'. Line-up changes as well as the 2020-2021 pandemic and lockdown presented hurdles that weren't easy to overcome. But we persevered, kept our heads down and went to work with intense focus and real goals. One of those goals was to bring our fourth full length album to our fan base. 'Defectum Omnium' is a collaborative effort in songwriting, much as it was in the early days of Exhorder. We produced it ourselves, as we felt no need or desire to bring in anyone from the outside based upon our shared vision. It was also important to us not only to continue the natural progression this band has been in since the early 90's, but to put a foot back into our roots. The influence punk and hardcore had on this band from getting our start in the New Orleans punk rock scene has a strong presence. We've also made sure to keep plenty of our thrash roots as well in our songwriting process.

"But we have also managed to keep our doom roots alive, which first surfaced on the song '(Cadence of) the Dirge' back in 1992. In fact, on one new song we have guest appearances by Rick Wartell and Bruce Franklin from Trouble, and they absolutely killed it!

"From the time that we began pre-production until the actual release date, we can promise you that every bit of 'Defectum Omnium' was crafted with great care, and we are really excited about it! Our goal was to make an album that WE loved and gives the experience of a journey, or maybe even a rollercoaster ride effect. We can't wait to share it with the world!"

Without further ado, EXHORDER kicks in the door of 2024 with a savage new track, 'Year of the Goat,' that sets the neck-snapping pace for the record to come. Watch the music video directed by Brian "Bone" Thorburn and produced by Threshold Studios at the link below.

Adding on the new song, Thomas says: "Our debut single 'Year of the Goat' is a fast paced, chugging piece in the spirit of the influence that Motorhead had on punk rock bands like Charged GBH and The Exploited. The lyrical approach is a throwback to early Exhorder attitude, and we had a ton of fun filming the video at a free show that we performed in the greater Cincinnati area. 2024 is the year of the goat!!!"

Defectum Omnium Tracklisting:

01. Wrath of Prophecies

02. Under the Gaslight

03. Forever and Beyond Despair

04. The Tale of Unsound Minds

05. Divide and Conquer

06. Year of the Goat

07. Taken by Flames

08. Defectum Omnium / Stolen Hope

09. Three Stages of Truth / Lacing the Well

10. Sedition

11. Desensitized

12. Your Six

