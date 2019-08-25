Singled Out: Strong Like Bull's Live While You Can

Kansas rockers Strong Like Bull recently released a music video for their debut single "Live While You Can" and to celebrate we asked Dave Gray to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

When writing I try to come up with a good melody first. That doesn't necessarily include lyrics. I may just be humming a melody I like that gets stuck in my head. However, this time the chorus which, in part, is also the intro to the song, all came to me at once. Sometimes I hear a harmony I'd like to add as well, but this time, I didn't think it needed it.

"I like whiskey, I like to party..." The lyrics go to a deeper meaning than the chorus, but the chorus is really about what we do and what we're hired to make happen when we play at the local bar or pub. We're there to help people have a good time. They're there to have a good time. The bar wants to sell some drinks, so on that level, it all goes together well.

The deeper meaning of the song comes from what most of us realize sooner or later... you get one shot at this life, so you better make the most of it. Rock N Roll is about rebellion, and this song embraces it. We all build our own prison. We don't want to disappoint others?... Why do

others get a say in what we do with our lives? We want to be responsible... Who says you can't be responsible while living life the way you see fit? The song really lashes out at the societal norms that we are all guilty of imposing on ourselves.

Musically, I usually sit down with an acoustic guitar and sketch out the chord progression for the melody I have running through my head. After that, I take it to the band to see how it all gels.

"Live While You Can" pretty much came together in one night. Jake was amazing on drums and quickly figured out I wanted to add half time sections in parts of the song and ramp up the double bass on the outro. Shawn is solid on bass throughout and always adds some nice touches.

I remember we decided to add the outro solo stops on the first night of rehearsal. Nevin came back a couple of sessions later with how he wanted to play the solo, and as some have noticed, it has a modern wink and a nod to our southern rock heroes Lynyrd Skynyrd. We're from rural Kansas ourselves, and we call our music #RuralRock.

If there is one takeaway I hope a listener gets from the song, it is why aren't you pursuing what you want to do today? Time is wasting. Don't say I'd like to someday. Someday is now. Live while you can!

