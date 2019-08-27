Academy Killer Stream New Single 'Looks To Kill'

Academy Killer have shared their new single "Looks To Kill." The song is the second track revealed from their forthcoming EP "Lost In Make Believe".

The EP will be released on September 20th. Guitarist Lucas Goldson had this to say about the new single "Definitely a song for the old school pop punk fans! There's a lot of bounce in this one."

Frontman Kevin Talbot added, "'Looks to Kill' is the song that should serve as a wakeup call to anyone who doesn't want to listen to their friends when they're told their relationship is toxic. Listen to your friends or else you'll end up like me, an idiot, writing songs about someone who hurt you." Check it out here.





