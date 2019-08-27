.

Academy Killer Stream New Single 'Looks To Kill'

08-27-2019
Academy Killer

Academy Killer have shared their new single "Looks To Kill." The song is the second track revealed from their forthcoming EP "Lost In Make Believe".

The EP will be released on September 20th. Guitarist Lucas Goldson had this to say about the new single "Definitely a song for the old school pop punk fans! There's a lot of bounce in this one."

Frontman Kevin Talbot added, "'Looks to Kill' is the song that should serve as a wakeup call to anyone who doesn't want to listen to their friends when they're told their relationship is toxic. Listen to your friends or else you'll end up like me, an idiot, writing songs about someone who hurt you." Check it out here.


Related Stories


Academy Killer Stream New Single 'Looks To Kill'

More Academy Killer News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Neal Schon Appears On Former Journey Singer's New Album- Foo Fighters Rock AC/DC Classic At Reading Festival- Vinnie Vincent Turned Down By Kruise Fest- more


Reviews
Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

advertisement


Latest News
Neal Schon Appears On Former Journey Singer's New Album

Rolling Stones Play Rare 1967 Classic At The Rose Bowl

The Flower Kings Announce New Double Album

In Mourning Release 'Black Storm' Video

Kobra And The Lotus Share New Song 'Get The F Out Of Here'

Academy Killer Stream New Single 'Looks To Kill'

Slowly Slowly Release 'Creature Of Habit Pt.2' Video

Singled Out: Vazum's Someday



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.