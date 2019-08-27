Singled Out: Vazum's Someday

Post-punkers Vazum recently released their new album "Variant" and to celebrate we asked vocalist Zach Pliska to tell us about the song "Someday". Here is the story:

Last Summer I was feeling a bit down, like no one really cared about me. Bassist Michael O'Connor and I were hanging out and he played the progression on guitar which ended up being the verse for Someday. I came up with a melody on piano and went from there. The first line 'hold on to the hope, someday we'll be known' is about the band. Mike and I have been playing together in bands for years now and there is a certain amount of burn out you feel. Yet we persist. I worked on the song by myself and made a demo which came together pretty quickly. I wrote the lyrics while recording the demo and didn't change them. They are raw emotionally, more than other songs I've written. I'm an introverted and humble person and it doesn't come natural to promote myself and be on social media and participate in things. But I still do and sometimes it feels very odd. The chorus goes on to say 'is it me, am I worthless, could it be I deserve this?' which is from the feeling of lack of attention or perceived unpopularity. 'They all think they're perfect' is about all the hyperbole that comes along with social media and being in a band. The bridge lines are 'until I'm old I'm just pretending' which is to say everyone has an expiration date on how long they are willing to push forward. I'm happy with the final version of the song. I was very precious about the song while it was being mixed and had to stop listening to it. Now that the album is done I think it's the best song on there.

