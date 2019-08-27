Slowly Slowly Release 'Creature Of Habit Pt.2' Video

Australian rockers Slowly Slowly have released a music video for their their new single "Creature Of Habit Pt.2". Frontman Ben Stewart describes the new track as a cheeky exploration of emo sub-culture that emerged after the release of their album, St. Leonards, when the singer-songwriter started questioning the mentality behind his creativity.

"I started analyzing my own behavior after releasing 'St. Leonards' as I honestly wanted to change my mental processes towards being creative. I always thought I had to earn it by punishing myself mentally. Throughout this period, I started to trust my instincts a little more and back my gut feelings," he says.

"I've usually been someone who constantly looks outward for feedback, I assumed everyone else knew better. I guess this song is a bit of a gee-up for Slowly Slowly. I wrote it to signify us stepping into our own. The line 'olly olly oxen free' refers to when the game has been won/is over and it signifies to everyone to come out of hiding. This sums up where I am mentally at the moment, I'm so proud of this band, thankful for our fans and excited about the future." Watch the video here.





