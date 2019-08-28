Mark Lanegan Band Release Dead Karr Directed Video

The Mark Lanegan Band have released a music video for their new single "Night Flight To Kabul." The track comes from their forthcoming album "Somebody's Knocking", which is due on October 18th.

Lanegan had this to say about the new visual, "The artistry and genius of Dean Karr is what made this video happen. 5,000 still photographs taken in eight hours were painstakingly put together to give the appearance of a strange wraithlike figure moving weirdly through the desolate landscape of the Salton Sea. My third video with Dean in three different decades and I have to say this was the best. The most artistically challenging and satisfying."

Karr added: "We had been talking about doing this video for Night Flight to Kabul for a month or two and my only concern was how could I pull this off with such a challenging budget for my friend? Being a photographer before I was ever a director, I decided to use my Nikon D810 still camera for the entire music video and turn it into animation throughout the entire clip. What a simple solution!

"There's lots of post work involved, which was done by editor and FX artist Joel Nathaniel Smith. There's a lot to be said for the simplicity of working WITHOUT a crew, it was just Mark, myself and a fan of Mark's (Jason Hall) who drove 3 hours out of his way to meet us at the The Salton Sea, CA to help us shoot a beyond unique video!

"I think this is one of the freshest looking things out there today and love the 'melty' moments, which remind me of doing hallucinogenics back in the day!" Watch it here.





