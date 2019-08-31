Neil Young And Crazy Horse Share New Song 'Milky Way'

(hennemusic) Neil Young And Crazy Horse are streaming a new track called "Milky Way", as the first preview to their forthcoming album "Colorado," which will be hitting stores on October 25th.

The project marks the band's first record in seven years and first since the retirement of guitarist Frank Sampedro, who's place in the lineup has been taken by Nils Lofgren alongside bassist Billy Talbot and drummer Ralph Molina.

Recorded at the Studio In The Clouds facility just outside the Colorado ski resort of Telluride, the follow-up to the band's 2012's "Americana" and "Psychedelic Pill" releases will be supported by a film project entitled "Mountaintop Sessions."

"It is a wild one folks, no holds barred," explains Young. "You will see the whole process just as it went down! Worts and all! I don't think a film about this subject with the openness and intensity we have captured has ever been seen. You can be the judge of that, because Shakey Pictures' 'Mountaintop Sessions' masterfully shot by cinematographer C.K. Vollick, will be released in over 100 theaters world-wide the week our album debuts in October."

"Colorado" will be available via CD, digital and streaming services, as well as in a 2LP set that presents three sides plus a 7" exclusive two-sided single not on the album: the live solo "Rainbow Of Colors" and "Truth Kills." Stream the new song here.

