Singled Out: Imperium Dekadenz's Frozen in Time

Imperium Dekadenz just released their brand new album "When We Are Forgotten" and to celebrate we asked Vespasian to tell us about the song "Frozen in Time". Here is the story:

It was the autumn in 2017. The sky was clouded grey. I sat in my apartment, drinking a coffee. There was a melancholic and nostalgic feeling within that day. I felt alone as a girl I was into in that time was making holiday with another man. I felt like sh*t. Every pic she sent me made it worse.

I grabbed my guitar because I felt that I am in that special mood where creativity is about to flow. I jammed around for about 2 minutes when this rocking but melancholic opening riff suddenly was there. I knew instantly, that I have to record it and that this might be the start of a new song. So, I went into my recording-room and started to work on the idea. Riff by riff were coming out of my fingers. It was kinda magic. I laid down this hard rocking bassline when the idea came in my mind to try something with clean vocals. It worked well. At this point I still wasn't thinking that this song could work for Imperium Dekadenz. I just wrote and recorded it for myself.

After I finished a first demo of this song a few hours later, I went to an old cemetery near my apartment, because the weather was so strange and dark that I wanted to film some stuff. So, I filmed the autumn leaves, the old trees and the old graves with their impressing tombs. Back at home I decided to use the stuff for making a little video for the song. I like the combination of music and strong pictures. Later I sent the clip with the music to Horaz - just for fun. I was very surprised when he wrote me back that he likes the song and that he could imagine that we use it for the upcoming Imperium Dekadenz-album. Only the vocals should be more aggressive. So I worked on the vocals the next days.

After finishing the second demo version I felt that this song has a very nostalgic feeling within. All of sudden I had to think about Constance, where I lived for about 3 years and a had a great time at the lake constance. So, the idea came in my mind to compare the song with pictures of that area to underline the nostalgic feeling. I found impressive material for a new video. Horaz was instantly impressed by what he saw, as he was also strongly connected to that time period in Constance. The video gave birth to his lyric-ideas and also for the lyric video. The spot was...the lake constance. Nostalgia has made its way - once again.

