Singled Out: Dark Below's Halo

Hard rockers Dark Below recently released their new single "Halo" and to celebrate we asked Josh Campbell to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Our single "Halo" is a song that we had in the pipeline for a few years but didn't actually play that much. We used to be a four piece band with a lead guitarist, and back during that time we experimented with using some alternate tunings, and had a couple songs that we played in drop A#. Halo was one of those songs, but we ended up becoming a three piece and getting rid of the alternate tuning stuff, so Halo just kind of got put on the back burner because I couldn't really hit all of the notes when we tried playing it in our usual drop C tuning.

Once we got together with our producer Jason Schrick to record a single, we tossed it out there as a possibility and decided to see what we could come up with. We changed some of the melody to accommodate my voice and I think we all felt like the song came out better by the time we got done than it had been when we were playing in in A#. So the song is actually several years old, but it is our "newest" single after being reworked a bit to fit in with what we're trying to do now. It's really cool for us to look at what that song was originally versus what it is now after putting so much work into it.

