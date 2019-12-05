Singled Out: Planchettes' Empress Of Fools

Planchettes recently released their debut album "The Truth" and to celebrate we asked Kevan to tell us about the current single "Empress Of Fools". Here is the story:

Empress of Fools was written a few years ago when I first moved to New Orleans. It was one of those moments where the lyrics flowed with intuitive force and the whole song was done in less than 15 minutes. Originally, it was written as a personal observation in a new city and a new social environment, and I think it holds as much validity today as it did then.

The song represents an archetypal character who is struggling to maintain social/political hierarchy through deceit and manipulation. I wanted to give the listener a voice, instead of following blindly you take a stand against their serpent-like ways and yell 'YOUR REIGN HAS NO RULE'. It is an ode to free-thinkers and individuals alike.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!





