Singled Out: Bri Tolani's Hazy

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Bri Tolani has earned over 70 million streams and views and just released a new single and video called "Hazy". To celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"'Hazy' is a song about my struggles with anxiety and dissociation. The song came to me one day when I was at the pool with my mom, and I had a panic attack. She suggested I write a song to calm down and ground myself, so I did. Songwriting was always a way for me to collect my thoughts."

"That day at the pool, I felt very 'Hazy' or like my brain was filled in fog, so the phrase 'Everything is so damn hazy' kept circling through my head. After that, I built the rest of the song from there using an electric guitar, a drumkit, and synthesizers. I produced the whole thing in just a few hours - I was in such a flow state. The song came so easily to me, because the lyrics were just a story of what I felt that day. It didn't feel forced at all. If anything, it was very cathartic for me."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





