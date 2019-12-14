.

Singled Out: Bri Tolani's Hazy

K. Wiggins | 12-14-2019

Bri Tolani

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Bri Tolani has earned over 70 million streams and views and just released a new single and video called "Hazy". To celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"'Hazy' is a song about my struggles with anxiety and dissociation. The song came to me one day when I was at the pool with my mom, and I had a panic attack. She suggested I write a song to calm down and ground myself, so I did. Songwriting was always a way for me to collect my thoughts."

"That day at the pool, I felt very 'Hazy' or like my brain was filled in fog, so the phrase 'Everything is so damn hazy' kept circling through my head. After that, I built the rest of the song from there using an electric guitar, a drumkit, and synthesizers. I produced the whole thing in just a few hours - I was in such a flow state. The song came so easily to me, because the lyrics were just a story of what I felt that day. It didn't feel forced at all. If anything, it was very cathartic for me."

