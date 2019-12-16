Singled Out: Ten Minute Detour's Bleeding Green

Ten Minute Detour's new single "Bleeding Green" is final release of their inaugural lineup and we asked Andrew to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Bleeding Green was born just outside of Saskatoon, SK, where we were on tour staying at an AirBnb just outside of the city. After a show we were sitting out back in a hot tub and across this open field, above these tall pines you could see the Northern Lights dancing across the sky. It was the first time I'd ever seen them and it just made me think how lucky we were to be able to travel the country, play music, and see all this cool stuff along the way.

I brought the idea of Bleeding Green back to Calgary, put some words and a loose arrangement down and brought it to the band. We hashed it out and eventually brought it to this awesome analog studio in Calgary called the Calgary Recording Company where we recorded everything to tape as well as digital with engineer Jason Tawkin.

We spent 2 days fiddling with sounds, running stuff through home-made synths, really just f***ing around to try and capture some unique sounds to compliment the imagery of the northern lights. Funny story, the grand piano at the end of the song was actually recorded at the house of this man I'd met serving at a restaurant in Calgary. He'd always come in for breakfast and we hit it off. He was a retired concert pianist, now teacher, and one day I asked if we'd be able to record some parts on his grand pianos. Sure enough he was on board!

We finished the song and kind of sat on it for a long time. We were playing it live at shows, and it was a fun song to play, but something about the mix left us wanting a little bit more. This was around the same time that our band was going through a lineup change, which saw myself and Jordan (Guitar) move to Toronto.

Once we were situated in Southern Ontario, we found some new members who had a home studio, and decided to re-visit Bleeding Green. Kaol Porter and Matt Drake (Funkushima Sound) worked their magic and delivered a mix that we were excited about, so we decided to make a video to support the song.

The video idea was pretty simple, we dump green slime on my head. I sang the song in slo-mo then we sped it up in the editing process to give it this strange choppy effect. We had this light attached to a bicycle wheel which Kaol held while spinning it. Matt stood on a ladder waiting to pour this green pancake batter on my head. It was all pretty ridiculous, but it was also a challenge doing it in one take. In the end I think if anything it's captivating, maybe cringe-worthy, but we had fun.

In the end we needed all hands on deck for this one. Past members, a studio engineer in Calgary, our current band, everyone had a big part in making this song and helping it see the light of day.

