Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Had Emergency Surgery 2019 In Review

Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Had Emergency Surgery was a top 19 story of April 2019: Of Mice & Men revealed the urgent medical situation that forced them to cancel some shows in early April involved frontman Aaron Pauley and that he required emergency surgery.

Pauley tweeted a statement from the band along with this message, "Thank you all for the understanding and support! I'll be able to share more info in the future, but just know that I'm safe, healthy, happy, and on the mend!"

The band wrote, "On Monday April 8th, Aaron because aware of a medical issue requiring immediate surgery. The surgery was performed yesterday without incident, and the issue is currently being evaluated.

"He has been advised that the absolute minimum recovery time is two weeks from today. Therefore we're sorry to report that we have no choice but to cancel the start of our dates with Beartooth. As it currently stands, we will now be starting the tour at So What Festival in Houston on April 27th."





Related Stories

Of Mice and Men Offshoot Dayshell Announce Album

Of Mice & Men Release 'Taste Of Regret' Video

Of Mice & Men Announce North American Headline Tour

Of Mice & Men Release 'Earth & Sky' Video

Of Mice & Men Release New Song and Video

Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Surgery A Success

Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Has Emergency Surgery

Of Mice & Men Cancel Shows Over Urgent Medical Situation

Of Mice & Men Frontman Hospitalized For Health Scare

More Of Mice Men News



